Five Liberal Stars Who Said Far Worse Things Than Roseanne Ever Did

No one is defending what Roseanne Barr tweeted out last week — it was unacceptable, period. But in the blink of an eye, the popular TV star went from having a show sporting record-breaking ratings to being a comedian with a canceled program and facing accusations of racism.

After her tweet targeting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was deemed racist, ABC swiftly canceled Barr’s successful program.

Roseanne Barr apologized. She even revealed on Twitter that she “begged” ABC to keep her show on the air and to let her make amends.

Barr’s show was canceled.

Note, too: Bee’s comments were part of a planned, written monologue on her show. Barr’s comments were made in an offhand manner on Twitter.

If the hypocrisy is not clear yet, let’s examine a few more cases. Here’s a look at five liberal stars who have said far worse things than Barr ever said — again, not defending Barr’s comments — but who never faced the same consequences she did.

Some of these people are even employed by Barr’s former boss.

1.) Keith Olbermann. Just before the Disney-owned ABC fired Barr for her tweet, the Disney-owned ESPN hired Keith Olbermann (shown above left, at the top of this article). His Twitter feed puts Barr’s to shame.

Olbermann has called the president a “Nazi” and “scum” and even referred to Education Secretary Besty DeVos as a “motherf*****.” He’s had plenty of other horrible and misogynistic things to say about conservative women.

Interesting that Disney CEO Bob Iger praised ABC for firing Barr — but he’s so far remained silent on the hiring of Olbermann. Must be because Olbermann is part of the “resistance,” so somehow his comments are OK.

2.) Tom Arnold. Roseanne Barr’s own ex-husband has been far more of a media darling than the former sitcom star has been.

Arnold actually told conservative commentator Candace Owens to “suck racist d***” on Twitter — charming — but he was soon given his own television program.

But don’t worry: The show will be anti-Trump, so that makes everything OK.

