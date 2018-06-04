Maureen Dowd: Obama thinks he was ‘too good’ for America; NY Times Lib Queen Turns on Dem Patron Saint

Former President Barack Obama believed he was “too good” for Americans who were “constantly disappointing him,” according to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

Last week an excerpt was published from a forthcoming book written by Ben Rhodes, a longtime adviser to Obama, in which he recalled the 44th president reacting gloomily to Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election. “What if we were wrong,” Obama wondered after reading a column making the case that liberals embraced globalism while leaving many people feeling ignored.

“But in his next breath, the president made it clear that what he meant was: What if we were wrong in being so right? What if we were too good for these people?” Dowd wrote in a column Saturday. “’Maybe we pushed too far,’ the president continued. ‘Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.’”

“So really,” Dowd wrote,” Obama was “not acknowledging any flaws but simply wondering if we were even more benighted than he thought.” Instead, she argued Obama was “saying that, sadly, we were not enlightened enough for the momentous changes wrought by the smartest people in the world — or even evolved enough for the first African-American president.”

Maybe Barack Obama can make a Netflix show about how he time traveled 20 years into the future, when we’re ready for him. https://t.co/xNbW3JF7LA — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) June 2, 2018

