First African-American Wins Kentucky AG Race. He’s A Republican.

Attorney Daniel Cameron became the first Republican elected to be Kentucky Attorney General in more than 70 years on Tuesday night and became the first African-American to ever be elected to the position.

Cameron, 33, also became “the first African-American voted individually to state-wide office in Kentucky history,” LEX 18 reported.

“It’s really heartwarming and encouraging when folks regardless of political affiliation walk up to you and express support for the idea that you put yourself out there and made a decision to put your name on a ballot,” Cameron said. “I can hit the ground running. I bring that experience to the table.”

“I’ve been a trial lawyer for over 40 years,” Cameron added. “I’ve prosecuted both criminal and civil cases through my career. So experience we think matters in the attorney general office.” – READ MORE