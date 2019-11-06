Project Veritas: ABC News Anchor Thinks Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself, ‘100 Percent’ (VIDEO)

ABC News anchor Amy Robach believes convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was killed in his New York City prison cell while awaiting child sex crime charges, a leaked video published by Project Veritas on Tuesday reveals.

“So do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do,” Robach says of Epstein. “He made his whole living blackmailing people.”

“There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment,” the anchor continues.

“And they made it seem as though he made that ‘suicide attempt’ two weeks earlier. But his lawyers claim that he was roughed up by his cellmate around the neck, that was all like to plant the seed,” she says. “That’s why I really believe it. Like really believe it.”

Federal authorities arrested Epstein on child sex crime charges in July and was jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) until his August 10 death. The disgraced financier was found hanging in his prison cell days after he was removed from the prison’s suicide watch. – READ MORE