Fire Is Engulfing Plant Of World’s Biggest COVID Vaccine Maker In India

A large pharmaceutical production facility owned by the world’s biggest coronavirus vaccine maker is being engulfed by fire on Thursday in the city of Pune in the western part of the country.

The plant for the Serum Institute of India (SII) was evacuated while a wing of it is still under construction. The new wing is said to be the site of the massive blaze, which is reportedly still underway as emergency crews respond.

“The Serum Institute is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, for India and many other countries,” according to AFP.

“Local TV channels showed thick clouds of grey smoke billowing from the sprawling site in Pune, in western India,” the AFP report continues.

In particular the plant is expected to supply millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine for low- and middle-income communities in India and other regional countries.- READ MORE

