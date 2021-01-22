Biden ditches military flags as part of Oval Office makeover

President Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday, and with new presidents come new White House decorations – especially in the commander-in-chief’s official workplace.

And so it’s no surprise that staffers have moved around a lot of things, from artwork to the carpeting inside the Oval Office.

One change the Biden administration made was to remove the military flags that had been on display during Donald Trump’s term in office.

The absent flags were first reported in the Washington Post Wednesday evening. Trump kept them near his left side against the window for years.

New photos of Biden’s makeover show they’ve been removed.

Most modern presidents, but not all, have displayed only two flags behind the Resolute Desk – the American flag and the presidential seal, according to the Atlantic.- READ MORE

