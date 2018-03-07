FIGHT FOR 15: Burger-flipping robot makes debut at California fast food chain

At the CaliBurger in Pasadena, CA, the grill is now being “manned” by a robot named Flippy.

But human workers aren’t being entirely replaced just yet. Through artificial intelligence, Flippy learns from a colleague who fills the grill with raw patties and then lets the robot mostly take over. A co-worker is also needed to add cheese to burgers, since Flippy hasn’t learned that skill yet either.

KTLA-TV covered Flippy’s debut, and sampled the fruits of the robot’s labor ahead of its first full-time shift, which starts Monday.

John Miller, CEO of Cali Group which runs CaliBurger, told KTLA that the importance of product consistency was the driving force behind implementing the new technology, saying that soon “anytime you go into a CaliBurger anywhere you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same.” But having Flippy take over the grill cook position will also save the chain money in turnover costs and increase worker safety. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1