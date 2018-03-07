All Men Banned On Feminist Private Island

A private island located on the coast of Finland, dubbed “SuperShe” Island by owner Kristina Roth, is giving men the cold shoulder, banning them entirely from being guests.

The exclusive wellness retreat will host ten individuals at a time, but men need not apply. ​According to Roth, founder of networking group SuperShe, the island is meant as an escape from the male gaze and societal pressures, where women can embrace an all-female energy.

“We’re the average of the five people we surround ourselves with,” Roth told CNN Travel. “And my philosophy is if you surround yourself with amazing women — and if you can bring together amazing women globally — then you’re going to be the average of that group.”

The entrepreneur says she will pick those lucky (or unlucky) enough to attend the retreat based mostly on their personality.

“The number one, number one thing that’s important for me is that you have an amazing personality — like upbeat, cool personality — because you’re on [an] island,” said Roth. “That’s what’s going to make it fun and exciting for everyone.” – READ MORE

