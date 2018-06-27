Fentanyl-Laced Flyers Placed on Texas Police Windshields — One Deputy Exposed

A Sergeant In The Harris County Sheriff’s Office In Houston Was Treated For Exposure To Fentanyl After He Touched A Flyer Left On The Windshield Of His Car.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said someone placed flyers on the windshields of patrol cars parked outside the sheriff’s office recruiting center in downtown Houston, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A sheriff’s office sergeant was treated for exposure to the drug which can be fatal, even in small doses, officials stated. The flyers tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1