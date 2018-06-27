Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Leads To Surge In Drug-Smuggling Cases In California Courts

Drug-smuggling cases from border arrests are flooding the San Diego court system as a result of Trump’s policy to fully enforce immigration law.

Federal authorities are cracking down on all illegal immigration, including first-time offenses and reentry violations, a felony. According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Sentencing Commission, 81.6% of immigration cases involve illegal reentry.

The increase of drug cases in state courts “is driven by the emphasis on prosecuting all immigration violators in federal court,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, “a policy that is soaking up time and attention of federal authorities, leading to more drug cases spilling over to the state court system.”

Since U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that anyone who enters the United States illegally would be charged, 96 drug cases have been filed by federal agencies in San Diego courts compared to 47 at the same time last year.

“All the cases were filed in the county’s South Bay courthouse in Chula Vista, the court that is closest to the border where the arrests by the border law enforcement agencies take place,” Tanya Sierra of the District Attorney’s office said. “Most of the cases are for smuggling ‘white powder’ drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, and nearly three of every four involve more than a kilo of drugs.” – READ MORE

