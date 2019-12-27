Feminist: ‘Hallmark Movies Are Fascist Propaganda’

According to feminist Amanda Marcotte, a “politics” writer at Salon, Hallmark Channel movies are “fascist propaganda” filled with “shiny-teethed, blow-dried heteronormative whiteness.”

“Hallmark movies, as cloying and saccharine as they are, constitute the platonic ideal of fascist propaganda,” Marcotte posits in a think piece for Salon published on Christmas day.

The predictable romantic comedies always center around “MAGA-style ideas about what constitutes ‘real’ America,’” the feminist complains, adding, “Their money comes from selling a vision of America that increasingly authoritarian conservatives wish to believe once existed and can be restored again — an America that excludes most of an increasingly urban, racially diverse, cosmopolitan nation.”

If you were unaware that your sweet 60-year-old mother was consuming fascist propaganda in enormous quantities, particularly during the holidays, that's likely because the fascist messaging is applied subtly, just like they did in Nazi Germany