Feminist Groups SILENT As Women Protest Real Oppression In Iran

American feminist groups are gearing up for a repeat of last year’s “Women’s March,” but as their sisters take to the streets to protest a truly oppressive, fundamentalist government, seeking true equal rights, American feminist organizations are — disgustingly — silent.

The symbol of the Iranian freedom protests, this time around, is even a woman who threw off her veil in front of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and stood defiantly as freedom fighters massed around her.

True feminists should be rallying to these women’s cause; after all, the fight for global equality isn’t about cheaper tampons or correct pronouns or poorly knitted pussy hats. It’s about making sure the world is safe for women to truly be equal to men, and the Islamic fundamentalist country of Iran has, for decades, kept women as second class citizens, dictating what they can wear, whom they can communicate with, and what they can do with their lives.

It’s just as well. Linda Sarsour, one of the Women’s March leaders, has spent the last year trying to claim that hijabs are a symbol of “empowerment“; it would be tough for the Marchers to continue to promote their propaganda as women in Iran throw their headscarves off in the streets as a symbol of their own freedom. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *