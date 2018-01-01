Sports
Weak 17: A Frozen Wasteland of Empty Seats on the Final Week of the NFL Year
For sixteen weeks fewer fans than ever have turned out to attend football games in person at stadiums across the nation, but this week the NFL finally has a reason for a lot of empty seats.
With game-day temperatures at subzero chills all over the east and Midwest, it was a good reason to stay indoors.
Of course, many fans found the temperature excuse less than convincing because attendance has been dismal all year and this weekend, chill or no, there were still a lot of empty NFL seats for a Week 17 in a Winter month that everyone should just assume might be cold. Hardy fans have turned out in worse in years past, after all.
0-0 at the half #Week17 #NFL RT @JamieRhicard: Not many people sticking around for the 2nd half of this barn burner in Philly! @[me] pic.twitter.com/Wxg6iIbUh4
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017
Words of Wisdom: “No one is too big to fall.” Look at today’s @NFL @Giants game… #OperationGhostTown. 75% EMPTY SEATS. Why? Patrons of NFL decided they had enough. Boycotted. See where im going @johnlegend / @chrissyteigen ? Att: @LizCrokin pic.twitter.com/adlK6fRryX
— Scott Anthony🇺🇸⚖️JUSTICE🇺🇸 (@ScottAnthonyUSA) December 31, 2017
(2/2) RT @Beckman24Joe: @[me] colts fans glad season is over pic.twitter.com/s6bHa9pnBx
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017
Dang… lotta empty seats at Steelers game pic.twitter.com/fRK25Tkf5U
— Trish Mays (@chateepatee) December 31, 2017
