Feminist Erotica Writer Accused Of Running Sex Ring With Her Son

A writer of feminist erotica of the “50 Shades” variety has been charged with “running a 150-woman prostitution ring with her son,” according to SF Gate.

“The woman, 59-year-old Fay Ruth Romesburg, is accused of working with her son David Scott Romesburg, 38, to lure women into sex work and then arranging appointments for them at three properties, one in Rohnert Park and two in Santa Rosa, taking a cut of their earnings in the process, police said in January,” reports SF Gate.

Her son David has also been accused of having one woman work for them to pay off a debt. He also stands accused of “withholding money from others to meet their basic needs unless they engaged in sex with him or sex work.”

Fay Ruth Romesburg has defended her work as a feminist enterprise while denying that any prostitution took place on her property. Speaking with a crime reporter, she expressed feeling “deeply concerned with female sexual empowerment” and accused law enforcement’s fight against sex work as perpetuating a “continued assault on women’s rights.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *