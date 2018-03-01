Police shoot man who wrestled gun away from attempted church shooter

A man who wrestled a gun away from an alleged would-be church shooter was shot by police when they arrived at the scene. The unfortunate incident took place on the morning of February 14, just hours before the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to witnesses, the actual shooter entered the Faith City Mission chapel in Amarillo, Texas, and threatened to hold everyone there hostage. While some people, including a security guard, managed to flee the scene, reformed ex-con Tony Garces saw an opportunity and decided to step up. The attacker had ordered a woman from the church to secure Garces with zip ties, but she purposely left one of them loose. Along with some other churchgoers, Garces confronted the attacker, and managed to take the gun away from him after a struggle.

Soon after that, the cops arrived to the scene of what they had been told was an armed hostage situation and saw a man holding a gun. But that man was Garces, not the recently-disarmed culprit.

“I got the gun,” Garces told the local ABC 7 affiliate in Amarillo. “I thought it was over. but they the cops shot me. The good guys shot me.” – READ MORE

