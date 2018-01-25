Fearing Harvey Weinstein Backlash, Oprah Admits She Isn’t Built to Challenge Trump in 2020

Oprah Winfrey just crushed the dreams of millions of wayward liberals who are roaming the political desert in search of a worthy candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

In a Q & A with InStyle Mag, Oprah put the Presidential rumors to rest:

Laura Brown: And you speak for so many. How do you feel when people say, “Oprah 2020”?

Oprah: [Laughs] I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.” I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.

