Leaked Intelligence Documents Show Greater Threat of Islamic Terror than Government Admits

Leaked documents from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) show that the intelligence service is far more concerned with Islamic terrorism behind closed doors than the left-wing Trudeau government will admit in public.

One of the documents, a report from a committee hearing in October of 2016, states: “The Service has never before faced a terrorist threat of the scope, scale and complexity of Sunni Islamist-inspired terrorism,” Canadian newspaper Sun News, which obtained the documents, reports.

Canadian Islamic radicals returning from fighting for jihadist groups in the Middle East have become a source of concern for CSIS, which says: “Extremists returning to Canada have the potential to pose a significant threat to our national security.”

One of the documents quotes a CSIS officer who said: “I should point out that we remain concerned about the number of individuals that we are not aware of, or about whom we have incomplete information, due to the significant operational challenges associated with such investigations.”. – READ MORE

The Islamic State group is reportedly recruiting hundreds of Islamic insurgents for a new offensive in the Philippines, luring in fighters with the promise of riches.

Humam Abdul Najib, a senior Islamic State group terrorist also known as Abu Dar, managed to survive the Battle of Marawi — a bloody conflict that lasted five months, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and left around 1,000 dead.

During the fighting in Marawi, the jihadis blew open vaults at Landbank, the Philippine National Bank and the Al Amanah Islamic Bank. They also looted pawn shops and jewelry stores.

“They were saying it was a gift from Allah. They would say ‘Allahu Akbar’” while they were robbing banks, a Christian construction worker captured by the militants revealed. – READ MORE

The Pentagon says it killed 150 ISIS fighters in an airstrike in eastern Syria, while the U.S. federal government was shut down Saturday.

The airstrike took in one of the last remaining pockets of ISIS control along the Euphrates River near the border between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East.

While ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory, the remaining 2 percent held by the terror group includes an area around the Syrian city of Al-Shaafah, where the strike took place. Top U.S. military officials believe the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is hiding in the area.

U.S.-backed fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “assisted in target observation prior to the strikes,” according to a statement announcing the airstrike. – READ MORE