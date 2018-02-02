FBI’s McCabe Lawyers Up as FISA Memo Drop Looms

We are getting word that defrocked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has lawyered up and could be assembling or consulting with more than one attorney, according to FBI sources.

According to well-placed FBI sources, McCabe has also inquired about the possibility of suing media organizations for their coverage of his tenure at the FBI. But the embattled FBI chief — who is on paid leave — has since backed off that plan somewhat, sources said.

A lawyer himself who graduated from Duke, McCabe has surrendered his FBI phones and communication devices as well as his shield and credentials, sources said.

McCabe is focused on trying to reach his retirement date without getting fired, sources said.

The road to retirement just got longer for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe, who is now on ‘leave’ from his FBI career, could face termination if FBI Director Christopher Wray’s newly minted and hush internal task force determines McCabe played a role in tampering with federal evidence, sources said.

For nearly a year reports in True Pundit painted a picture of a cartel of high-ranking FBI agents gone rogue that helped rig the email investigation into Hillary Clinton to ensure she walked away unscathed.

Few paid attention.

But now Wray is facing similar troubling revelations. And the understanding that he may not be able to stop a U.S. Special Counsel probe of his FBI.

According to sources and a growing chorus of reports, McCabe may have cut deal with his FBI Sanhedrin to alter 302 Reports — the official statements of witness and suspect interviews conducted by the FBI.

If true, that is illegal on many fronts.

And this could also throw many cases into a legal limbo, prompting defense attorneys to appeal convictions and plea deals.

Legal chaos.

The FBI DO NOT tape record interviews with suspects and witnesses. Federal judges and prosecutors, as well as juries, largely believe every word FBI agents write down in their 302s as a matter of fact. In reality, FBI agents can state in a 302 report that you confessed to robbing a bank, whether you actually said it or not. The court would side with the FBI agents in such a case. It happens all the time as agents use the loose and flawed interview protocols to fix cases.

It is a virtual candy store for a rogue agent. The suspect is rendered hostage to the claims of the FBI agent, whether true or not.

McCabe may have had certain 302 reports changed in the same manner, FBI sources said.

And since all FBI interviews are conducted by two FBI agents — sometimes more like in the case of Hillary — altering such reports would likely ensnare a number of other guilty agents who tampered with evidence or played a role.

Enter blackmail. Do agents tamper with evidence because their supervisors know something about their personal or professional life? Peter Strzok is having an extramarital affair with Lisa Page, so both agents are potentially compromised to do the illegal bidding of a superior.

Or perhaps say an FBI agent who might be part of McCabe’s inner circle is married but sleeping with FBI support personnel or analysts at FBI HQ. That high-ranking agent would be more than susceptible to blackmail.

It is, after all, employed as a political or nefarious tool by FBI brass. What better leverage would a superior use to get an unwilling agent to do dirty work – even break the law — than to threaten that agent to expose his infidelity with a FBI colleague – or multiple colleagues — to his wife?

“This is happening more than anyone would ever know,” said one FBI agent who has served under multiple directors. “You realize the people you’re working for are worse than the criminals. This is old-fashioned extortion and it’s out of control.”

According to long-time FBI veterans who began their careers in the 1990s, then-FBI Director Louis Freeh instituted a sweeping disciplinary policy for FBI supervisors soliciting sex with subordinates or any FBI agents engaging in extramarital sexual affairs.

“Freeh would just pull your security clearance because he feared you might be blackmailed,” one FBI veteran said. “And they would make you tell your spouse so there wasn’t any leverage. They don’t do that anymore. Now it’s chaos.”

Again, Strzok was exposed for engaging in a relationship with FBI lawyer Page who is married and worked for McCabe. Strzok and Page worked for Mueller’s special counsel team investigating President Donald Trump at the time of the intra-office affair but have since been removed from the Trump Russia probe and reassigned.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *