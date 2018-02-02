WATCH: Diners Flee New Jersey Restaurant as 15 People Brawl Inside

A fight broke out among 15 people at a New Jersey restaurant, causing many diners to flee and leave behind their unfinished meals.

A video of the incident shows several people hauling chairs at each other inside a Denny’s restaurant in Vineland on Saturday.

Police arrived to break up the melee shortly before 3 a.m., the Daily Journal reported. – READ MORE

