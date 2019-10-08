FBI: People use more ‘fists, feet, personal weapons’ than rifles to kill

FBI statistics are unraveling the liberal narrative that AR-15s, AK-47s and other “assault weapons” are a significant cause of murders and death in America.

Last year, there were a total of 672 deaths from “fists, feet and other ‘personal weapons,’” down slightly from the 692 killed the same way in 2017. The number killed by knives or other cutting instruments totaled 1,515 in 2018, while another 443 were murdered with hammers, clubs and other “blunt objects,” according to Law Enforcement Today.

The number of deaths from all rifles, meanwhile, was only 297, and that included bolt action, pump, and lever-action rifles in addition to the semi-automatic “assault rifles” politicians and the media love to hate.

In other words, about five times as many people were stabbed to death and twice as many were beat to death, than the number of people killed with a rifle last year – and far fewer than that were killed with "assault rifles."