Beto O’Rourke Takes Heat for ‘Pandering’ to ‘Illegal Aliens’

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas,) still a 2020 presidential hopeful at this point, took some sharp pushback for his immigration stances at a town hall in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday night from a proud American who called him out for “pandering” too much to “illegal aliens.”

As O’Rourke spoke to a group of people at a food court complex, the woman argued that what he’s doing and saying is a “slap in the face” to immigrants who actually put in the time and effort to become legal United States citizens.

“I notice that you pander a lot to the illegal aliens and encouraging illegal immigration,” the woman said, as The Daily Caller and other outlets noted.

The crowd of liberals in attendance responded by booing the woman — but she continued sharing her heartfelt thoughts.

"We are a nation of laws, and I just think it's a slap in the face to every legal immigrant who has waited and paid and played by the rules to immigrate to this country legally, and who have respected our country, our land, our citizens, our laws, and who have gone through the process to come here legally," she said to O'Rourke.