FBI: Over 57,000 Police Officers Assaulted in 2016

The FBI’s unified crime report for 2016 shows that 57,180 police officers were assaulted and 118 were killed in the line of duty.

Nearly 80 percent “of officers who were assaulted in the line of duty were attacked with personal weapons (hands, fists, or feet).” Just over four percent were assaulted with firearms, and just under two percent were assaulted “with knives or other cutting instruments.”

According to the FBI report, 31.4 percent of the officers attacked with "hands, fists, or feet," were injured, 11.9 percent of the officers attacked with firearms were injured, and nearly 11 percent of the officers attacked "with knives or other cutting instruments" were injured.