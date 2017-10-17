After Defending Child Rapist Polanski, George Clooney Lectures Middle America in ‘Suburbicon’

Judging by the trailer and the early (and awful) Suburbiconreviews, George Clooney is once again chomping at the bit tolecture Middle America about just how awful and intolerant we all are. But are we really going to allow ourselves to be scolded by a mediocre director who defends an admitted child rapist like Roman Polanski?

At the time, back in February, the news that Clooney defended Polanski did not get much traction. The fugitive director was out of the spotlight and Clooney’s defense was made to the French tabloid Paris Match.

You see, Clooney was in France for the Cesars where he received an honorary award (probably because nothing he makes deserves an award-award). While accepting it in front of the fawning European press, Clooney naturally used the opportunity to trash President Trump and lecture the world about what is right and wrong.

“As citizens of the world, we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win … We cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home … Love Trumps hate, courage Trumps fear and always rights Trump’s wrongs,” he said bravely, to those who agreed with him 100 percent. – READ MORE