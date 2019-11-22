FBI Official Under Criminal Investigation For Altering Document Used To Start Probe Into Trump Campaign, Report Says

An FBI official is under criminal investigation for allegedly altering a document that was central to the FBI’s surveillance of a Trump campaign official in 2016, according to a new report from CNN.

“The finding is expected to be part of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FBI’s effort to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide,” CNN reported. “Horowitz turned over evidence on the allegedly altered document to John Durham, the federal prosecutor appointed early this year by Attorney General William Barr to conduct a broad investigation of intelligence gathered for the Russia probe by the CIA and other agencies, including the FBI. The altered document is also at least one focus of Durham’s criminal probe.”

THE FIX WAS IN… FBI official allegedly altered document that was basis for FISA warrant on surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/qjjCXyUime — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) November 21, 2019

Fox News’ Gregg Re reported last month that sources indicated that Horowitz’s upcoming report on alleged FBI surveillance misconduct against the Trump campaign in 2016 “will shed light on why Durham’s probe has become a criminal inquiry.”

Horowitz’s has been investigating whether the FBI misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) in seeking permission to surveil the Trump campaign while U.S. Attorney John Durham has been investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. – READ MORE