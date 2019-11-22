Democrats Throw Impeachment Party at Capitol Hill Bar After Last Hearing

Democrat staffers threw an impeachment party at a Capitol Hill bar after the last public hearing concluded on Thursday evening.

The party was held at the Capitol Hill establishment Hawk ‘n’ Dove, just a stone’s throw from where the impeachment hearings were held this week.

About 15 staffers celebrated with Democrat counsel Daniel Goldman, with at least four rounds of cheers. There was a table topped with hamburger sliders and other snacks.

The crew seemed to be in good spirits — many laughing and smiling. It was not clear whether they thought the public hearings went well, or because they were relieved the marathon week of days-long hearings was over.

The staffers were in a cordoned-off section of the bar upstairs. Sean Misko, a House Intelligence Committee staffer and former National Security Council official, was there. – READ MORE