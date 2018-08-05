FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

A Pennsylvania man who has threatened to kill President Donald Trump remains on the run despite a $10,000 reward posted by the FBI.

According to the Courier-Post, a vehicle police believe was used by Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, was found near Nitro, West Virginia, on Tuesday.

Officials said the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen Sunday in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, WITF reported.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said Christy, a New Jersey native, could have run out of gas. He said there have been no sightings of Christy.

“We take anything like this very seriously,” Eggleton said. “If the FBI calls us or any federal agency, especially and inform us, we take it seriously. We take every indication that this individual is still in our area, so we take the precautions necessary.”

FBI manhunt for Shawn Christy of Maple Shade New Jersey Trump threats https://t.co/07DaLdYBuo pic.twitter.com/pgXK40feBm — CorrectBae News (@CorrectBae_News) August 3, 2018

Christy has been on the run for over a month.

