Federal Judge Rules Against Trump in DACA Decision

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration on Friday and ordered it to re-start the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people brought into the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country.

U.S. District Court Judge John Bates, however, did not order immediate action. He set a re-start date of August 23, based on the assumption the Trump administration will appeal his ruling, CNN reported.

Friday’s decision is not the only court case that could reshape DACA. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen will hear a request from Texas to halt DACA until the issue has been decided in the federal court system, The Texas Tribune reported.

NBC News reported that the Justice Department is siding with Texas, and hopes to use a successful Texas-based ruling to block other decisions and send the future of DACA to the Supreme Court.

Trump put the brakes on DACA last September, which Bates on Friday said “was arbitrary and capricious” with legal judgment that was “inadequately explained,” The Hill reported

The case was an appeal of a previous decision in April that claimed the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind DACA was “unlawful,” Fox News reported.

Much of the ruling Bates issued Friday took issue with the rationale offered by DHS for ending DACA. – READ MORE

 

'DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon.'

