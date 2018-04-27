FBI NIGHTMARE: Supreme Court orders release of audio, video from Las Vegas shooting massacre

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Metropolitan Police Department must begin releasing body camera footage and 911 call audio from the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“The speed with which the Supreme Court made this decision reflects the complete absence of merit in the Metropolitan Police Department’s arguments,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Friday.

A Clark County judge ruled in February that Metro had 30 days to hand over all the records, which were requested days after the Oct. 1 shooting. But Metro contested it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take much longer to produce the footage and audio.

In March, District Judge Richard Scotti gave Metro a total of six months to fulfill the request, but ordered the department to immediately begin releasing the records on a “rolling basis.” Scotti also ruled that Metro could not charge for production of the records.

The Friday ruling means the department is compelled to begin releasing the footage and audio. It remained unclear if any records would be released as soon as Friday afternoon.

