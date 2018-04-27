Ben Carson proposes new HUD rules, hiking rents and allowing work requirements

In a plan revealed on Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson proposed a plan that would increase rental rates for some public housing residents.

If approved by Congress, the plan would raise the rent cap on the poorest families to $150 per month — the current maximum is $50. It would also make it easier for work requirements to be imposed on renters by housing authorities. Disabled and elderly tenants would be exempt.

Carson said, “The way we calculate the level of assistance to our families is archaic and has perverse consequences, like discouraging these residents from earning more income. It’s clear from a budget perspective and from a human standpoint that this is not sustainable.”

He added in a call to reporters: “There is one inescapable imperative driving this reform effort. The current system isn’t working very well. Doing nothing is not an option.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1