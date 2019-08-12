FBI investigating after Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan prison cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and wealthy financier, died by suicide in his New York City jail cell Saturday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Epstein was found unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. He was taken from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Last month, Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was found in his jail cell with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted.

He had been taken off suicide watch before he killed himself in a New York jail, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The Associated Press reports Epstein was seen by defense lawyers meeting with one of his attorney just hours before he was found dead.

Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial on accusations of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.