AI luminary Marvin Minsky allegedly had sex with trafficking victim on Jeffrey Epstein’s island

An alleged sex trafficking victim said she was told to have sex with former MIT professor and AI luminary Marvin Minsky on Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The accusation was revealed in a 2016 deposition with Virginia Giuffre that was unsealed today. Giuffre said she was also instructed to have sex with former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew of Britain, and other prominent men.

At the time of the alleged incident, Giuffre was 17 and Minsky was 73, according to reporting by the Verge.

Epstein initially struck a plea deal on sexual assault charges in 2008 in Florida. In July, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York indicted Epstein on multiple charges and accused him of running a sex trafficking operation with underage girls.

Epstein was known to be associated with a number of academics, as well as politicians like President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton. – READ MORE