FBI Had Evidence That Anti-Trump Dossier Could Contain Russian Intel Disinformation, Declassified Footnotes Show

The FBI team investigating President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign allegedly received evidence that information contained in the infamous anti-Trump dossier, created by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, contained Russian disinformation that was part of a campaign launched by Russia’s intelligence service.

Fox News’ Gregg Re reported: One of the footnotes, which was previously redacted in its entirety, read: “The stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and assessed that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate US foreign relations.” That subset referred to the activities of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, whom Steele’s dossier claimed had traveled to Prague to meet with Russian agents. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to substantiate that claim, and Cohen has denied it.

The footnote goes on to state that a 2017 report “contained information … that the public reporting about the details of Trump’s activities in Moscow during a trip in 2013 were false, and that they were the product of RIS ‘infiltra a source into the network’ of a who compiled a dossier of information on Trump’s activities.”

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge highlighted another footnote that was declassified, which stated: “According to a document circulated among Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, Person 1 had historical contact with persons and entities suspected of being linked to RIS. The document described reporting that Person 1 ‘was rumored to be a former KGB/SVR officer.’ In addition, in late December 2016, Department Attorney Bruce Ohr told SSA 1 that he had met with Glenn Simpson and that Simpson had assessed that Person 1 was a RIS officer who was central in connecting Trump to Russia.” – READ MORE

