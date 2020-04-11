Adam Schiff Submits Bill to Create Commission Reviewing Trump’s Coronavirus Response

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) unveiled a bill on Friday to create a commission to review the Trump administration’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Schiff compared the commission’s aim to the one established to study the September 11, 2001, terror attacks and the United States’ subsequent military response.

Though we are still in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, over 16,000 Americans have died. It’s clear we’ll need a bipartisan commission to ensure we’re better prepared for the next pandemic. I introduced a bill with @SenFeinstein & @SenKamalaHarris to establish one: pic.twitter.com/pYlyKcnIAd — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 10, 2020

“After Pearl Harbor, September 11, and other momentous events in American history, independent, bipartisan commissions have been established to provide a complete accounting of what happened, what we did right and wrong, and what we can do to better protect the country in the future,” said Schiff. “It is clear that a comprehensive and authoritative review will be required, not as a political exercise to cast blame, but to learn from our mistakes to prevent history from tragically repeating itself.” –READ MORE

