FBI expands Epstein probe; hopes to snare more Prince Andrew accusers

The FBI is now probing any “connection” Britain’s Prince Andrew may have with the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, according to a stunning new report on Saturday.

The agency is expanding its investigation into the late financier in order to identify more of the convicted pedophile’s victims, who may provide more details about the royal’s alleged involvement, the Sunday Times of London reported.

“The US investigation is focusing on several potential victims in the hope that they can provide more details about Prince Andrew and his connection to the Epstein case,” sources from the US Department of Justice told the outlet. “They are not going to dismiss it because he is a royal.”

Agents will interview trafficking victims in the coming months, according to the report, which said the FBI has briefed Scotland Yard on its expanded probe.

Dai Davies, former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard who was in charge of Prince Andrew’s protection in the late 1990s, told the Sunday Times a renewed investigation is in the “public interest.”

The royal, known as “Randy Andy,” was at one point friends with Epstein. Andrew has been accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged underage “sex slaves.” – read more