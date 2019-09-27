Australian PM: Stop exploiting kids to push the climate change agenda (VIDEO)

Australian PM Scott Morrison slams those who “facelessly exploit” children’s “anxiety” over the climate to push their far-left agendas:
“Above all, we should let our children be children, let our kids be kids, let our teenagers be teenagers” pic.twitter.com/F3zp30r5Xe
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 27, 2019
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for climate change activists to stop exploiting children and causing them anxiety to advance their agenda during his United Nations address earlier this week, according to the Daily Wire.