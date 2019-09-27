Australian PM: Stop exploiting kids to push the climate change agenda (VIDEO)

Children and climate change has been a relevant topic recently, with various protests involving groups of children or entire schools, and most notably, 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg emerging as the the face of the movement with her startling and alarmist speeches, including to world leaders at the U.N.

“We must respect and harness the passion and aspiration of our younger generations, we must guard against others who would seek to compound or, worse, facelessly exploit their own agendas,” Morrison said. “We must similarly not allow their concerns to be dismissed or diminished as this can also increase their anxiety. Above all, we should let our children be children, let our kids be kids, let our teenagers be teenagers, while we work positively together to deliver the practical solutions for them and their future.” – READ MORE