FBI director: I don’t think Mueller investigation is a witch hunt (VIDEO)

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday reiterated his belief that the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is not a witch hunt.

Wray appeared at the Aspen Security Forum, where NBC’s Lester Holt asked the FBI director if there’s anything in the “public realm” that would allow the investigation to be called a “witch hunt,” as President Trumpfrequently labels it.

“I’ve been consistent. I get asked this a lot,” Wray said. “I do not believe special counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt. I think it’s a professional investigation conducted by a man that I’ve known to be a straight shooter in all my interactions with him.”

FBI Director Wray to @LesterHoltNBC: "I do not believe Special Counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt. I think it's a professional investigation." pic.twitter.com/UsQgbWwU1T — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 19, 2018

Wray has previously asserted that he does not believe Mueller’s investigation is a witch hunt. He made similar comments last month during a hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. – READ MORE

An annual survey of FBI employees found a sharp decline in confidence in bureau leadership amid a series of scandals, results published Sunday indicate.

Although pride in working at the FBI remained about the same, faith in the “honesty and integrity” of senior executives plummeted — going from an average employee rating of more than four out of five in 2017 to 3.5 out of five this year at the FBI’s 56 field offices.

Workers at FBI headquarters in Washington reported a slightly less dramatic erosion of faith in leaders’ honesty.

The survey data was collected in February and March amid significant internal uncertainty about the fate of top leaders including then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Strzok, the former deputy assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, helped lead investigations of Hillary Clinton’s private email server and possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. He was removed last year from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and remains under review for sending anti-Trump messages to former FBI attorney Lisa Page. – READ MORE

