Trump rips ‘Fake News Media’: Many of the stories are ‘total fiction’

President Trump in an early morning tweet on Thursday blasted the “Fake News Media,” saying many of the stories written about him and his staff are “total fiction.”

“The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof. Many of the stories written about me, and the good people surrounding me, are total fiction,” he tweeted. “Problem is, when you complain you just give them more publicity. But I’ll complain anyway!”

The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof. Many of the stories written about me, and the good people surrounding me, are total fiction. Problem is, when you complain you just give them more publicity. But I’ll complain anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Trump did not specify a report that sparked the tweet, but he faced widespread criticism after a news conference on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he appeared to embrace Putin’s denial of election meddling and said the U.S. shared blame for tense relations between Washington and Moscow. – READ MORE

Rumors have swirled around Washington, D.C., for some time. No one’s ever printed them, though, because, much like the “Yellow Dossier,” there’s not one bit of evidence to prove the rumors.

But the HuffPost on Thursday ran with the story. “The Hunt For ‘Every Trump Reporter’s White Whale’: The Elevator Tape,” said the headline. “All your favorite media outlets (plus Tom Arnold) are racing to find a damning tape that might not even exist,” said the subhed.

A tape might exist of Trump doing something in an elevator, though exactly where that somewhere is and what that something might be, no one in media can say. That’s because no one in media seems to have seen the tape — or is even confident it exists. https://t.co/yq8cyjfCfm — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 15, 2018

The news peg? The Daily Beast ran a story that mentions the “elevator tape.”

As the Access Hollywood fallout spread, the TMZ tip line received an email from a lawyer in Los Angeles claiming to have another bombshell tape of Trump in an elevator in Trump Tower, seven sources familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. (The Daily Beast has uncovered no proof that the tape exists after interviews with more than a dozen former and current TMZ staffers and others with knowledge of the situation.) – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1