FBI director contradicts the liberal narrative about the Kavanaugh investigation

Although Democrats felt the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was extraordinarily limited by the White House, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday that the agency completed the probe according to “standard process,” Politico reports.

Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, where he faced questions from Democrats like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) about whether the investigation into Kavanaugh was thorough enough.

“Our supplemental update to the previous background investigation was limited in scope and that…is consistent with the standard process for such investigations going back a long ways,” Wray replied to Harris.

Wray indeed said the investigation was limited, and that the terms of the investigation are set by the White House — but that doesn’t mean the FBI turned a blind eye or gave special treatment to Kavanaugh to allow him to get confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“As is standard, the investigation was very specific in scope, limited in scope,” Wray said. “That is the usual process. My folks have assured me that the usual process was followed.” – READ MORE

🚨 The FBI Director just testified in the US Senate. I asked him if @realDonaldTrump phone conversations are getting collected in the FISA database. He wouldn't answer. Is NSA or FBI listening in on our President? We know bad actors exist within intel community. REFORM NEEDED NOW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 10, 2018