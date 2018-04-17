View our Privacy Policy

FBI Conceals Key Documents About Parkland-Shooter Tip Feds Ignored Before School Massacre

The FBI has denied a FOIA request from a Daily Beast reporter seeking details of the Bureau’s handling of a tip it received about the Parkland school shooter before he massacred 17 students.

Reporter Ken Klippenstein‏ said Tuesday his effort to obtain records about how the FBI handled that tip was denied.

