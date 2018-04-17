FBI Conceals Key Documents About Parkland-Shooter Tip Feds Ignored Before School Massacre

The FBI has denied a FOIA request from a Daily Beast reporter seeking details of the Bureau’s handling of a tip it received about the Parkland school shooter before he massacred 17 students.

Reporter Ken Klippenstein‏ said Tuesday his effort to obtain records about how the FBI handled that tip was denied.

Today, the FBI denied my FOIA request for records regarding their handling of the tip they received *in 2017* that the Parkland school shooter stated on YouTube, “I’m going to become a professional school shooter.” I wonder why that could be 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MXkWhJ5Zm7 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 17, 2018

