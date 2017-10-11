True Pundit

FBI cites black extremists as new domestic terrorist threat

Posted on
The 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., has spawned a violent domestic threat from “black identity extremists” who have stepped up attacks on police, according to an explosive new report by the FBI’s counterterrorism division.

The warning, first reported by Foreign Policy magazine, says that “it is very likely BIEs proactively target police and openly identify and justify their actions with social-political agendas commensurate with their perceived injustices against African Americans …”

The FBI report said that the agency previously had analyzed the potential for violence of black identity extremism, a term that was unfamiliar before it appeared in the document. What has changed, according to the report, is that violence has now actually occurred and is ‘likely” to continue. – READ MORE

The 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri has spawned a violent domestic threat – “black identity extremists” who have stepped up attacks on police, according to a report by the FBI’s counterterrorism division.
