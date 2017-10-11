Donald Trump Challenges NFL Tax Breaks

President Donald Trump called for the United States to end special tax breaks for the NFL, after the organization continued to allow players to disrespect the national anthem.

“Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country?” Trump asked. “Change tax law!”

Team owners usually reap big tax breaks from local, state, and federal officials to help build expensive new stadiums and keep a football team in the community. – READ MORE