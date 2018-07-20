FBI Chief Threatens To Quit If Trump Invites Russian Agents To US (VIDEO)

FBI Chief Christopher Wray dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer for US law enforcement agents to travel to Russia and interview the subjects of last week’s DOJ indictment, saying “that’s not high on our list of investigative techniques“ during a Q&A with CNN’s Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum.

He also threatened to quit if President Trump were to override him and insist on indulging Putin’s request to have Russian agents interview Michael McFaul, the ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration – after Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was open to the request.

Asked by Holt if he’d ever threatened to quit, Wray said, “I’m a low-key understated guy but that should not be mistaken for what my spine if made of — so I’ll just leave it at that.”

Christopher Wray – I’m a low-key quiet kind a guy, but that should not be mistaken for what my spine is made out of! Chris Wray talks to @LesterHoltNBC about #TreasonSummit pic.twitter.com/jHxSjZVhIh — Remy (@CAGoldenBear) July 19, 2018

Wray also insisted that he stands by US intelligence agencies’ determination that Russia interfered in the US election. He also defended Robert Mueller as a “straight shooter” who is conducting “a professional investigation,” Bloomberg reported.- READ MORE

An annual survey of FBI employees found a sharp decline in confidence in bureau leadership amid a series of scandals, results published Sunday indicate.

Although pride in working at the FBI remained about the same, faith in the “honesty and integrity” of senior executives plummeted — going from an average employee rating of more than four out of five in 2017 to 3.5 out of five this year at the FBI’s 56 field offices.

Workers at FBI headquarters in Washington reported a slightly less dramatic erosion of faith in leaders’ honesty.

The survey data was collected in February and March amid significant internal uncertainty about the fate of top leaders including then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Strzok, the former deputy assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, helped lead investigations of Hillary Clinton’s private email server and possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. He was removed last year from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and remains under review for sending anti-Trump messages to former FBI attorney Lisa Page. – READ MORE

