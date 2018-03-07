FBI Agent Strzok Was Told Of Possible Breach Into Clinton’s Server, Didn’t Follow Up

On Monday, Fox News exclusively reported that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok was notified in the final months of the criminal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server that there was a possible breach but chose to not follow up on it.

Two sources who are directly familiar with the matter told Fox News that Strzok was specifically informed of an “irregularity in the metadata” of Clinton’s server that suggested that an unauthorized party had breached the server. Despite the obvious national security implications, Strzok did not support taking the recommended course of action, completing a formal damage assessment. Fox News noted:

Fox News is told the Justice Department Inspector General, Michael E. Horowitz, is aware of the allegations.

According to intelligence community directive 732, damage assessments are done “in response to unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence.”

Intelligence beyond top secret was identified on the Clinton server. As secretary of state, Clinton chose to use a private, non-secure server for government business. – READ MORE

