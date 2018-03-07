DESPERATE: CNN Meets With Jailed ‘Sex Coach’ In Thailand To Prove Russian Collusion (VIDEO)

On Monday, CNN aired an embarrassing segment in which they traveled to Thailand to meet with an alleged prostitute who claims to be a “sex coach” and says she has evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russian officials in the 2016 presidential election.

CNN met with Anastasia Vashukevich, a self-described “seductress,” who is seeking asylum in the United States in exchange for her story about her alleged “evidence” of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

“She described herself as a seductress,” CNN’s Ivan Watson reported. “This woman claims to have evidence of Russian meddling in the U.S. election. The question, is this a desperate ploy to get out of jail, or as her friend claims, is this young woman truly in danger because she knows too much?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1