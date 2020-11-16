Fauci Showed Breakthrough Pfizer COVID Vaccine Results To Biden Before Trump, Azar Confirms

When news first broke about the headline numbers from Pfizer’s vaccine trial on Monday morning, we couldn’t help but wonder how the Trump Administration and the White House had seemingly been left out of the loop. The Biden team was reportedly briefed on the data Sunday, one day before its release. Meanwhile, many at the WH first learned about the data from the press.

During his first press briefing since the election, President Trump delivered a bitter ‘I told you so,’ and slammed Dr. Fauci and Pfizer for sharing the data with Joe Biden and his team before the White House.

Trump comments followed confirmation from DHHS head Alex Azar, who told WMAL host Vince Coglianese that he learned about the trial results from the press…even though the trials were being overseen by agencies within DHHS.

“I, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, learned about this from media reports on Monday morning,” Azar said Wednesday during an interview with Washington D.C. radio station WMAL.

“If the Biden campaign found out Sunday night but you…didn’t find out until Monday, that sounds like there’s a problem there,” WMAL host Vince Coglianese said during his interview with Azar. “There certainly was a gap in communication, let’s say,” Azar responded.

According to media reports, White House staff were infuriated when they found out Biden had been given a sneak peak at the data ahead of Trump.

As the Federalist pointed out in a report on Azar’s revelation, the fact that Biden was briefed before Trump is just another sign that the rollout was a coordinated effort between Pfizer, Dr. Fauci and the NIH to delay the results until after the election to try and boost the former vice president’s chances.- READ MORE

