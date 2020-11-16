Chicago Mayor Goes After Weddings and Funerals But Defends Massive Election Party

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.) on Friday expressed dismay that people are “still” meeting in private spaces but defended her choice to appear without a mask at a giant gathering of Joe Biden supporters.

Lightfoot justified the flouting of social distancing guidelines by telling MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that “everyone was wearing masks”—a claim disproved by Lightfoot’s own video—and saying Saturday’s celebration came at a time “when we actually do need to have relief and come together.” The mayor tweeted a video of her partying with other Biden supporters and telling them, “You should absolutely celebrate this victory and savor every minute of it.”

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

CDC guidelines state that masks are not a substitute for social distancing and should be worn in addition to observing six feet of distance. Those around Lightfoot during her speech were flagrantly violating those guidelines, but on Friday Lightfoot expressed alarm that Chicagoans were continuing to meet in “private places.” – READ MORE

