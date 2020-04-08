Fauci says world may never return back to normal after coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that the world may never return to the “normal” that was known before the outbreak.

He said that we will gradually come back to where we can function as a society again, but, even with a vaccine, the virus will be a looming threat

“When we get back to normal, we will go back to the point where we can function as a society,” he said. He continued, “If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there.”

As of early Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has been blamed for 74,000 deaths globally. Health experts in some of the hardest-hit areas have reported a decline in new infections, but the U.S. is expecting a very challenging next few weeks. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --