CNN’s Chris Cuomo: It’s ‘Bulls**t’ That Trump Wants To Give People Hope Amid Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Leftist CNN opinion host Chris Cuomo exploded on Tuesday night over President Donald Trump telling the press today that he wanted to give Americans hope during the coronavirus outbreak.

Raging @ChrisCuomo declares it’s “bullshit” for President Trump to want to give people hope and NOT cause a national panic during the Wuhan Virus crisis. pic.twitter.com/ARyIGC2kqA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 8, 2020

Cuomo, who is infected with the coronavirus, said while quarantined in his basement, “Get real. The past is over. There can be no more letting politics reinforce our worst instincts. We need to build on our best instincts. And that said, while I’m asking you all to do that, the man at the top refuses to change.” – READ MORE

