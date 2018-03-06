Father of Parkland Victim: Gun Control Is Not ‘Achievable,’ Focus on School Safety (VIDEO)

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, said Monday he does not believe gun control legislation is “achievable” in the current political climate.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Instead, Pollack called on Florida lawmakers to pass Gov. Rick Scott’s (R) proposed bill, which focuses on school safety and mental health.

The bill would also raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21. – READ MORE

