Father admits to staging home invasion to cover up his theft of daughter’s Girl Scouts cookie sales

A man in Oregon is accused of staging an elaborate home invasion in an effort to cover up his theft of more than $700 from his daughter’s Girl Scouts cookie sales.

According to Forest Grove Police, officers responded to a 911 call on March 6 for a possible break-and-enter and assault.

Police said Brian Couture, 40, placed the emergency call just before 10 a.m. and reported an unknown individual had entered his home through a sliding glass door. Couture said he engaged in a struggle with the alleged suspect before the apparent intruder fled from the home and officers arrived, police said.

